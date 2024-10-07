Dynex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $495,477.42 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Dynex has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $30.37 million and $495,477.42 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,249,052 coins and its circulating supply is 96,248,842 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,222,761.90046924. The last known price of Dynex is 0.32833789 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $553,614.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

