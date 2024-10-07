Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.0341 on Top Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00252197 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,916,045,178 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,911,605,317.4072866 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03453005 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $786,020.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.