Manta Network (MANTA) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Manta Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $289.03 million and $33.61 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.76930456 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $19,865,369.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

