Arweave (AR) Price Tops $19.01 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.01 or 0.00030538 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $49.13 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,265.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.10 or 0.00522123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00073700 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

