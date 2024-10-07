iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 89,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $570.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,434. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

