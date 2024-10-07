Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,448. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.