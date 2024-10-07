Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,414 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.27. 3,397,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

