RK Asset Management LLC Takes $5.24 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000. NIKE accounts for 4.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 827,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,879,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in NIKE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 573,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $80.83. 11,684,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,783,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE's revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

