Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $327,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.44. 2,687,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,566. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

