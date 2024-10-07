The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 159,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.39. 10,990,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,107,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

