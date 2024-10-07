Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

