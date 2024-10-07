Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.

Expion360 Stock Performance

XPON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 128,219,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,784,832. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $254,619.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 176.38% and a negative net margin of 168.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

