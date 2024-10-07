LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

