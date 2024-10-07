Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:CREI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.09). 401,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.33. The firm has a market cap of £365.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
