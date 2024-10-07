Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:CREI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.09). 401,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.33. The firm has a market cap of £365.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

