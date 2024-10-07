iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $76.56, with a volume of 5394953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

