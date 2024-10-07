Founders Capital Management Buys 873 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after buying an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.56. 16,901,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,874,711. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.