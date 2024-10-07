Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,932. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

