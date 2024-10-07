BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,566.43

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $16,566.43 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

