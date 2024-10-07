Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $736.40 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $736.40 million and $6.62 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00252197 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,570,623,600 coins and its circulating supply is 48,865,860,160 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,630,332,705.87137 with 48,433,589,009.45775 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01567671 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,803,038.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

