Founders Capital Management Purchases 50 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 334,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.79.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.87.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

