SmarDex Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $72.49 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and approximately $415,159.58 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SmarDex has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,679,675,579 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,678,382,773.652184 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00848996 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $414,977.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

