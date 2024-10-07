Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.46

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Ark has a market capitalization of $85.29 million and $123.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,934,160 coins and its circulating supply is 183,933,738 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

