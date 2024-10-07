Request (REQ) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $74.10 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,948.37 or 1.01097171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09762295 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,950,952.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.