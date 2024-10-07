VerusCoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00005844 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $281.94 million and approximately $14,654.29 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00252197 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,474,507 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,468,212.2099731. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.68236762 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,110.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.