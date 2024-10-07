Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $688.74 million and $49.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,265.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.10 or 0.00522123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00104088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00232106 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.