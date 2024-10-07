Celestia Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Celestia has a total market cap of $759.62 million and approximately $137.79 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00008650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,074,958,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,074,739,726.027131 with 215,783,253.777131 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.63786459 USD and is up 11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $95,228,550.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

