Analyzing Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Atlas Lithium N/A -466.99% -123.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Atlas Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $45.60 million 19.10 $99.86 million ($0.07) -77.14 Atlas Lithium $374,108.00 284.08 -$41.39 million ($4.75) -1.51

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.58, indicating a potential upside of 58.95%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 361.93%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

