DIMO (DIMO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $476,380.09

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, DIMO has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. DIMO has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $476,380.09 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,129,445.28233933 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14899454 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $375,707.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

