Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 5,281 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.