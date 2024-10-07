Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Ossiam bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 349,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 136,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $125.37. 15,698,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,854,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

