Head to Head Comparison: Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 348.46 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Sonova $3.80 billion 5.79 $678.65 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heyu Biological Technology and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sonova beats Heyu Biological Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

