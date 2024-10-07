The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 58,747 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,693. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $394.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

