Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 9,188 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 492,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 191,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

PFE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,228,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,456,285. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

