iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.43. 14,808,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,086,895. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

