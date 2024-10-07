UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $583.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $607.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $582.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

