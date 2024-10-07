Kwmg LLC Sells 5,369 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 261,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.17. 11,459,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,830. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $284.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

