Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.17. 11,459,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $284.35. The company has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

