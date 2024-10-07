Lakewood Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.