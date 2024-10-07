Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.74 on Monday, reaching $521.91. 3,952,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,421. The company has a market capitalization of $472.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

