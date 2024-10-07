Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37.48 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 10.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 484,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

