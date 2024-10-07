Lakewood Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.97. 1,961,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,130. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

View Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.