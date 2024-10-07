Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $848,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.20. 1,954,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

