Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Booking by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4,169.82. The company had a trading volume of 184,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,824.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3,776.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,272.88.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

