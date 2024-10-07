CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.59 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $330,664.95 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 96.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.77 or 0.99929705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07513183 USD and is up 11.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $27,726.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.