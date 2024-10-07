Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $6.10 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 91,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 221,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.59. 8,639,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.