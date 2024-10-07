Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0864 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $86.26 million and $27.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

