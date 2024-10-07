ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,339.23 and approximately $2.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.77 or 0.99929705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

