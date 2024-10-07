Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,348. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

