DeepBrain Chain Price Down 12% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 12% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $137,349.57 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

