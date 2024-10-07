Cosmos Trading Down 4.4% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00007245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $103.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.